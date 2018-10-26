Syria Sees Largest Civilian Death Toll in Weeks - Report

Shelling in Syria’s Idlib province killed at least seven civilians on Friday, the largest one-day loss of life there since Russian air strikes stopped in mid-August, a war monitor said.

Idlib province is part of the Syrian opposition’s last big foothold in the country and is effectively a zone of Turkish influence under de-escalation agreements reached between opposition-backer Turkey and Damascus-ally Russia.

A Russia-Turkey deal in mid-September also created a demilitarized zone on the region’s frontline with Syrian government forces, from which rebel groups had to withdraw heavy weaponry.

Read more