Syria state media says U.S. bombs military positions, U.S. denies reports

Syrian state media said on Monday that U.S.-led coalition aircraft had bombed an army position in the east, causing deaths and injuries, but the U.S. military denied it was responsible.

The attack took place in al-Harra, southeast of the town of Albu Kamal, state media said, citing a military source. There were no immediate details on casualties.

A commander in the alliance fighting alongside Damascus told Reuters that drones which were “probably American” had bombed the positions of Iraqi factions between Albu Kamal and Tanf, as well as Syrian military positions.

