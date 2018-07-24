Syrian army advances in southwest against IS militants

The Syrian army has captured some areas held by Islamic State fighters in a region of the southwest near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, state media said on Tuesday.

Engineering units were sweeping the areas taken in the Yarmouk basin region for mines and booby traps, it reported, citing a military source.

Recapturing the Yarmouk basin from Islamic State would bring all of southwest Syria, long a crucible of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, back under his control along with the entire frontiers with Israel and Jordan.

Read more


Related Articles

Israel sounds sirens, fires interceptor missiles on Syria frontier

Israel sounds sirens, fires interceptor missiles on Syria frontier

World at War
Comments
Award Winning Journalist Reports On Islamic Invasion Of Europe

Award Winning Journalist Reports On Islamic Invasion Of Europe

World at War
Comments

North Korea Dismantling Key Missile Facilities – Report

World at War
Comments

Trump “Not at All” Worried Over Potential Clash With Iran

World at War
Comments

Iranian Politician Threatens Trump: 50,000 US Troops in Firing Range

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Comments