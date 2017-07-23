Syrian army, allies advance against Islamic State east of Raqqa

Image Credits: BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images.

Syrian government forces and their allies have recaptured territory from Islamic State in countryside southeast of its stronghold Raqqa after air strikes in the area, a pro-Damascus military media unit and war monitors reported.

The advances toward the provincial boundary between Raqqa and Deir al-Zor took place late on Saturday, the media unit, run by Damascus ally Lebanese Hezbollah, and the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The army seized an oil field in the Sabkha area as part of the advance.

It was a rare advance for Damascus’s forces in that area, which is close to territory controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated alliance separately fighting Islamic State. It also brings government forces closer to Deir al-Zor province, another Islamic State stronghold.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea 2016 Economic Growth at 17-Year High Despite Sanctions

North Korea 2016 Economic Growth at 17-Year High Despite Sanctions

World at War
Comments
Trump Admin Withholds $50 Million From Pakistan Over Failure to Combat Terror

Trump Admin Withholds $50 Million From Pakistan Over Failure to Combat Terror

World at War
Comments

Mosques in Israel Shut Down to Encourage Muslims to Throng Temple Mount

World at War
Comments

Defense Secretary Rips Media Coverage of Trump-Putin Meeting

World at War
Comments

Eyewitness To Mass Extermination Of Christians In The Middle East Tells All

World at War
Comments

Comments