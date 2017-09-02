Syrian army gains in Islamic State's last central Syria bastion

Image Credits: Wiki.

The Syrian army and its allies were fighting on Saturday in Islamic State’s last pocket in central Syria after taking the heavily defended village of Uqairabat on Friday, a war monitor reported.

The enclave lies close to the main road running between the cities of Homs and Aleppo near the town of al-Salamiya, and has been the site of intense fighting for months. Evicting jihadists from the area is viewed as necessary to improve security on the road.

The Syrian army, aided by Russian airstrikes and Iran-backed Shi‘ite militias including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, has advanced deep into eastern Syria this year against Islamic State.

