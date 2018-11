A 20-year-old Syrian man has been arrested over claims he raped a three-year-old boy in a refugee camp in Greece.

Alshahada Thamer, 20, was taken into custody after the boy’s mother, whose nationality is unknown, found him crying and bleeding in the camp.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Agia Eleni refugee camp near the city of Ioannina in north-western Greece.

