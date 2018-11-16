Syrian migrant, 20, is arrested for 'raping three-year-old boy' at Greek refugee camp

A 20-year-old Syrian man has been arrested over claims he raped a three-year-old boy in a refugee camp in Greece.

Alshahada Thamer, 20, was taken into custody after the boy’s mother, whose nationality is unknown, found him crying and bleeding in the camp.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Agia Eleni refugee camp near the city of Ioannina in north-western Greece.

The mother claims that her son had visited the sports facilities in the refugee camp, and had come running back to her in tears.

She said as well as having external injuries, her son had complained about pain in his lower abdomen and genitals.

The mother took her son to the University Hospital of Ioannina, where medical staff confirmed that the boy had been sexually abused.

