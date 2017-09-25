Syrian militias aim to push Islamic State out of Raqqa within a month

U.S.-backed militias expect to push all Islamic State fighters out of their former Syrian headquarters of Raqqa in less than a month, a Kurdish commander told Reuters on Monday.

Under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the militias have hemmed the jihadists into a few districts in the north of the city.

The Kurdish and Arab militias pushed into the city in June after fighting for months to encircle it with the help of U.S.-led jets and special forces.

”As the noose tightens, the reaction of Daesh gets fiercer,“ said Jihan Sheikh Ahmed, spokeswoman for the Raqqa offensive, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State. ”In the coming days, the battles will be at their most intense…”

Read more