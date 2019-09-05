Syrian Terrorists Using Western-Designed Drones - Moscow

Expert estimates indicate that terrorists in Syria are using western-designed drones to attack Russian facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Thursday.

The diplomat noted, in his address at a global conference on fighting terrorism that Moscow was concerned about drone attacks in Syria, including against officials.

“We are constantly registering the mass usage of this method to stage attacks on Russian bases in Syria. Meanwhile, the drones that are being used are not amateurish. Experts note … that Western specialists’ developments are being used”, Syromolotov said.

China Caught Shipping Enough Fentanyl To Kill 10 Billion People



China was recently caught trying to ship enough Fentanyl to kill 10 billion people.

Moscow believes that global cooperation on the matter is necessary, and both legal and technological means should be used for countering terrorism, Syromolotov added.

Russian Air Base Hmeymim was attacked by unmanned aircraft earlier this week. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, two terrorist drones were spotted near the base and were destroyed at a safe distance before they could cause any damage or casualties.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the war-torn country. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across Syria and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of refugees.

Exclusive: Neocon Plan To Use Iran War To Destroy Trump Leaked



The Deep State is actively trying to get America involved in a hot war with Iran. Joel Skousen joins Alex via Skype to break down why President Trump must act wisely to avoid global catastrophe.