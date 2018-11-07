Syrian troops discover new caches of US-built munitions in ex-terrorist redoubts

Image Credits: SANA.

Syrian army forces have uncovered new caches of British and US-made munitions, including machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles as well as mortar rounds, used by foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the country’s southwestern provinces of Rif Dimashq and Quneitra.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the munitions were uncovered in the towns of Beit Jinn and Jubata al-Khashab, thanks to cooperation between authorities and local national reconciliation committees.

The discoveries included US-built sniper rifles, TOW rockets, US-made anti-armor shells, machine guns, anti-aircraft installations, crates of bullets for heavy machine guns, mortar shells and telecommunications equipment.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Saudi-Backed Forces Close in on Flashpoint Port of Hodeida

Saudi-Backed Forces Close in on Flashpoint Port of Hodeida

World at War
Comments
UN Yemen War Resolution Blocked

UN Yemen War Resolution Blocked

World at War
Comments

US, China Prep for Top-Level Security Talks Before G-20

World at War
Comments

China’s Stealth Drone a “Clone” of US Tech

World at War
Comments

US Generals Who Lost $21 TRILLION, Complain About Defending US Border

World at War
Comments

Comments