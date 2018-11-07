Syrian troops discover new caches of US-built munitions in ex-terrorist redoubts

Syrian army forces have uncovered new caches of British and US-made munitions, including machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles as well as mortar rounds, used by foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the country’s southwestern provinces of Rif Dimashq and Quneitra.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the munitions were uncovered in the towns of Beit Jinn and Jubata al-Khashab, thanks to cooperation between authorities and local national reconciliation committees.

The discoveries included US-built sniper rifles, TOW rockets, US-made anti-armor shells, machine guns, anti-aircraft installations, crates of bullets for heavy machine guns, mortar shells and telecommunications equipment.

