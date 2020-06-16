System of a Down Drummer Shreds Democrats as "The true fascists, the true bigots hidden in plain sight"

The drummer for politically-charged thrash metal band System of a Down John Dolmayan recently blasted Democrats’ “black lives matter” mantra, slamming the party for supporting slavery and the abortion of millions of black babies each year.

In a blistering Instagram post Monday, Dolmayan asserted he’d use his platform to speak up for the silent majority who may feel alienated by hypocrite celebrities and politicians who are “the very thing [they] pretend to fight against.”

“For those of you who think you are coming from a morally superior position therefore any differing opinion or viewpoint is invalid think again,” Dolmayan wrote.

“It’s the easy path to think like you, it’s in their best self interests for celebrities and politicians to support you but you will lose in the end because you are the very thing you pretend to fight against. The true fascist, the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery, Jim Crow, non voting rights for women, and who are directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black.”

“You don’t want free speech, you can’t handle free speech because you are cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep,” he continued.

The post is accompanied by a photo of a pro-free speech protest sign that reads, “I disagree with my opponents’ positions but support their right to express them freely!”

Dolmayan concluded by lamenting the ongoing assault on free speech and by wishing Trump a happy belated birthday, in addition to “good luck” on November 3.

Read Dolmayan’s full post, transcribed below:

The reason I post my opinions on this forum and open myself up to attack and ridicule is for you, the silent ones who think they are alone in a world where their thoughts are alien or wrong. You’re not alone, millions are with you. For those of you who think you are coming from a morally superior position therefore any differing opinion or viewpoint is invalid think again. It’s the easy path to think like you, it’s in their best self interests for celebrities and politicians to support you but you will lose in the end because you are the very thing you pretend to fight against. The true fascist, the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery, Jim Crow, non voting rights for women, and who are directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black. You don’t want free speech, you can’t handle free speech because you are cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep. I’m lucky, I’m in an industry where you CAN be honest about your views wherever they fall with little to no repercussions. I don’t rely on a movie studio, label, media or anyone else who will bow down to pandering political correctness and am in no danger whatsoever of “losing my job” because you don’t like what I have to say. This is a dangerous time where free thought and speech is under attack but it will pass, the next generation is watching as they always do and they will overcome your insanity.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Frank Cavanagh, former bassist for Filter, weighs in on the importance of protecting our children and defending the right to free speech.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!