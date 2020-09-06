Systematic Collapse of Society: Manufactured Election Crisis & Famine

We are living through the systematic collapse of society as we know it. The elites have already planned out election chaos and famine that will destroy so many people’s lives if we let it.

The same forces instigating social unrest and elections chaos are engineering a man-made famine and attempting to take over ALL food production. This is exactly what happened in the Soviet takeover of Ukraine. The people pulling the political puppet’s strings start by ramping up fear. They have done this by spreading fraudulent COVID-19 tests to farmworkers and meat plants. From John Podesta to the UFW, to Tyson, to the Rockefellers, The Ice Age Farmer explores the deep connections between those behind the agenda to “Reset the Table” and use food as a weapon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the video, the Ice Age Farmer lays out Podesta’s link in this matter. This is a systematic collapse of the food supply chain. It has been planned.

If you have not stored enough food, do so now. The time will come when there won’t be any available to store. Things are not looking like they will improve, as the control freaks ramp up their war on us.

We know this is by design to take control of our lives turning us into slaves. We are better than this, but unless we realize that we’ve been lied to and indoctrinated into this system, there’s little hope. Awareness is the first step. Once we know what’s going on, the solutions become endless.

Since so many people still don’t seem to get it and are ignorantly unwilling to wake up and apply common sense and critical thinking to the situation being shoved down our throats, remember:

It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything. –Joseph Stalin Alex Jones breaks down the Clintons’ pushing the ‘Red Mirage’ narrative that Trump will not concede to their fraudulent election.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!