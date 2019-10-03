T.I. & Alex Jones Debate Open Borders, Islam & More

On Part 2 of the ExpediTIously podcast, rapper T.I. & Alex Jones debate several issues and even get a little heated at times.

For more exclusive content, stay tuned to Banned.video & go check out the full podcast at the link below.

Listen to Alex Jones Part 2- CON-spiracy from October 2, 2019 in Apple Podcasts.

Jones and T.I. also discuss interdimensional beings and the new meatless Impossible burger in the following clips:

