Taiwan News Reports Coronavirus Infections "Astronomically Higher than Official Figures"

Citing numbers inadvertently published by Tencent’s Epidemic Situation Tracker, Taiwan News reports that coronavirus infections are “astronomically higher than official figures.”

According to the online news outlet, “Tencent may have accidentally leaked real data on Wuhan virus deaths.”

The story claims that Tencent accidentally “showed confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019nCoV) in China as standing at 154,023, 10 times the official figure at the time. It listed the number of suspected cases as 79,808, four times the official figure.”

Tencent’s tracker also claimed that the death toll was actually 24,589 – “astronomically higher” than the 300 deaths officially confirmed at that time.

The figures were quickly changed back to the official figures, but Chinese netizens were able to get screenshots before this happened.

“Netizens noticed that Tencent has on at least three occasions posted extremely high numbers, only to quickly lower them to government-approved statistics,” reports Taiwan News.

The report speculates that either a coding problem could be causing the real “internal” data to accidentally be displayed or there could be a whistleblower on the inside who is “trying to leak the real numbers.”

Shortages of test kits as well as victims dying before they can reach hospital and be officially recorded as coronavirus victims has prompted numerous observers to claim that the real numbers are actually far higher.

As we previously reported, a top virologist who was involved in the response to SARS and visited Wuhan said he believes that the coronavirus is “out of control.”

