Taiwan Presses U.S. Airlines to Stand Up to Beijing on One China Policy

Image Credits: Dushan Hanuska/Flickr.

Taiwan is urging U.S. airlines to reject Beijing’s demand that the companies recognize the autonomous island as part of China ahead of a July 25 deadline for international carriers to comply or face steep penalties.

While dozens of foreign-based carriers, including British Airways and Air Canada, have edited their websites to list Taiwan as Chinese territory, several U.S. companies such as American, Delta, and United, say they are consulting with the Trump administration on the issue.

“The White House condemned Beijing’s action as ‘Orwellian nonsense,’ and publicly admonished that ‘China’s efforts to export its censorship and political correctness to Americans and the rest of the free world will be resisted,'” said Christine Hsueh, deputy representative of the D.C.-based Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office.

Read more


Related Articles

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

World News
Comments
EU votes to block controversial copyright law that would ban memes

EU votes to block controversial copyright law that would ban memes

World News
Comments

U.S. softens North Korea approach as Pompeo prepares for more nuclear talks

World News
Comments

Sweden to Hold Emergency Meeting Over ‘Gang Shootings’

World News
Comments

Support for Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

World News
Comments

Comments