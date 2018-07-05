Taiwan Presses U.S. Airlines to Stand Up to Beijing on One China Policy

Taiwan is urging U.S. airlines to reject Beijing’s demand that the companies recognize the autonomous island as part of China ahead of a July 25 deadline for international carriers to comply or face steep penalties.

While dozens of foreign-based carriers, including British Airways and Air Canada, have edited their websites to list Taiwan as Chinese territory, several U.S. companies such as American, Delta, and United, say they are consulting with the Trump administration on the issue.

“The White House condemned Beijing’s action as ‘Orwellian nonsense,’ and publicly admonished that ‘China’s efforts to export its censorship and political correctness to Americans and the rest of the free world will be resisted,'” said Christine Hsueh, deputy representative of the D.C.-based Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office.

