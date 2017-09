Real Americans don’t give a sh*t about whiny, privileged multi-millionaire brats and their tedious, tiresome virtue signalling.

Share this important video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thg4lnaVIT4

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.