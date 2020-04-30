Take Charge of Your Health Now to Foil World Elite

This report, originally published here at OTN in 2013, is a timely reminder of the importance of taking charge of your own health. The World Health Organization, Rockefeller Foundation and Bill Gates have worked for decades to bring the globe under their control.

Radical changes to health insurance coverage in America have brought issues of health to the nation’s collective attention.

Millions are now asking: Will I have health insurance? Will I be able to afford it? How will a nationwide doctor shortage impact me? There are few things that you have direct control of in your life; Your health is one of them.

Insurance companies are using manipulative ploys to get you “on the right path”. Under the guise of empowering individuals with information, these “nudges” often lead you right into the hands of the medical industrial complex.

The dictatorial health care model as expressed by Obamacare is being implemented as part of a larger global program. The World Health Organization announced last year that it hopes to implement – via a U.N. resolution – “universal health coverage” across the globe by 2015 in fulfillment of its Millennium Development Goals. The Rockefeller Foundation is working with WHO in the project. “There is a global movement towards UHC (Universal Health Care) and it is gathering momentum,” said Judith Rodin, President of the Rockefeller Foundation.

The federal government’s “Behavioral Insight Teams” are seeking to subtly steer the public into falling in line with the establishment. These “Nudge Squads” are partly the creation of Cass Sunstein, the White House Information czar. The presupposition that this program is based on is that government knows best how to run your life. It knows what food you should eat, where you should get insurance, and dictates what you should believe about “conspiracy theories”.

In the hyper-connected digital world these “nudges” are becoming ubiquitous in our lives. In the November-December issue of The Futurist, Richard Yonck writes, “In a world of total connectivity, the rate at which a household consumes sugar, salt, tobacco, and alcohol would potentially be an open book to insurers seeking to control costs.”

What happens when government is wrong? Even if there were altruistic motives behind the drive to dictate what the masses should eat or believe there is an inherent danger with this mindset. What would happen if a centralized power with the ability to dictate the health habits of millions, self-assured in its own science and methods turned out to be wrong? Millions of people would be hurt.

It is up to you to take back your consciousness

Take care of your body now before the only doctors available are government approved death panels – and only issue government approved treatments that will be detrimental to your long term health and well being. Make sure that you are taking care of yourself because you have decided to, not because government social engineering has brainwashed you.

The establishment pushes genetically modified food, fluoride and artificial ingredients on the masses that are on record as being deadly. Parents are being told not to pack their own child’s lunch for school. This control freak mindset does not have your best interests at heart.

The bottom line is this: Are you eating real food, drinking clean water and exercising? All of these things are within your circle of influence. Take back your power from the establishment. As an independent human being your mind, body and spirit are your own. Rather than being dependent on outside influences, embody a spirit of independent resolve that will enable you to fight back against the pervasive influence of government manipulation.



