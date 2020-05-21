"Take Down Trump's Account!" - Mika Brzezinski To Chat With Twitter's Dorsey

Morning Joe co-anchor Mika Brzezinski is pleading that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey delete President Donald Trump’s account because he keeps bringing up the possibility that her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough killed his intern in 2001.

Trump has tweeted about the incident several times, as seen in the post below where he wrote, “guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!”

….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

After Trump repeatedly called for the case to be reopened, Mika apparently had enough and went to Twitter to vent her frustration and call for POTUS to be censored.

Brzezinski used her MSNBC platform to address Trump’s tweets, saying, “Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person, to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today.”

“Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day. And that you won’t even wear a mask to protect people from your germs,” she concluded.

Mika has had it…… pic.twitter.com/uVUibSP72E — Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) May 20, 2020

On Wednesday, Mika went on a tweeting spree in an attempt to get Twitter’s attention and ask him why he hasn’t banned Trump’s account yet.

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

“I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump,” she announced next. “Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree.”

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

“Jack please take my call today,” she said, directing the message to Dorsey this time. “Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel.”

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Becoming increasingly frustrated, Brzezinski asked Jack Dorsey, “At what point is Twitter a part of this?” and claimed, “the world [would be] be safer” if Trump’s account was deleted.

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

An hour later, Mika happily declared she had set up a call with Dorsey.

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas slammed Mika for “asking Silicon Valley billionaires to silence the President of the United States,” adding, “Journalists should NOT be calling for censorship.”

The media should NOT be asking Silicon Valley billionaires to silence the President of the United States. If you disagree w/ what he says—as I also do at times—then engage on the merits. Say why you think he’s wrong. Journalists should NOT be calling for censorship. #FreeSpeech https://t.co/3ffq6IjHh4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2020

