"Take Down Trump's Account!" - Mika Brzezinski To Chat With Twitter's Dorsey

Morning Joe co-anchor Mika Brzezinski is pleading that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey delete President Donald Trump’s account because he keeps bringing up the possibility that her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough killed his intern in 2001.

Trump has tweeted about the incident several times, as seen in the post below where he wrote, “guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!”

After Trump repeatedly called for the case to be reopened, Mika apparently had enough and went to Twitter to vent her frustration and call for POTUS to be censored.

Brzezinski used her MSNBC platform to address Trump’s tweets, saying, “Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person, to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today.”

“Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day. And that you won’t even wear a mask to protect people from your germs,” she concluded.

On Wednesday, Mika went on a tweeting spree in an attempt to get Twitter’s attention and ask him why he hasn’t banned Trump’s account yet.

“I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump,” she announced next. “Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree.”

“Jack please take my call today,” she said, directing the message to Dorsey this time. “Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel.”

Becoming increasingly frustrated, Brzezinski asked Jack Dorsey, “At what point is Twitter a part of this?” and claimed, “the world [would be] be safer” if Trump’s account was deleted.

An hour later, Mika happily declared she had set up a call with Dorsey.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas slammed Mika for “asking Silicon Valley billionaires to silence the President of the United States,” adding, “Journalists should NOT be calling for censorship.”

