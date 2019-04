Michael Chambers tells the tragic story of what happened to his 6-year-old daughter Belle as he became the innocent target of Child Protection Services (CPS).

The seizure of children without a warrant or legal charges can happen to any of us, just like Civil Asset Forfeiture laws can take our cars and homes, or the new “Red Flag” gun laws can get anyone SWAT-teamed by disgruntled family or friends.

