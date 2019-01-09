'Talentless hack' Seth Meyers Obliterated After Joke about Americans Killed by Illegals

A tweet shared by an official NBC account critical of President Trump’s Oval Office address didn’t go over well after thousands pointed out it was in terribly bad taste.

“Is this Oval Office: SVU?” read the tweet shared by the Late Night with Seth Meyers account Tuesday during the president’s speech concerning border security.

The tweet was slammed for trivializing the president’s mention of numerous Americans killed by illegal immigrants, including California Police Officer Ronil Singh’s death last month.

Here are some of the best replies to the ill-conceived tweet:

During his speech, the president detailed the deaths of several Americans at the hands of illegals during his Oval Office address, underscoring the urgent need to secure the southern border:

Some have suggested a barrier is immoral. Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes? They don’t build walls because they hate the people on the outside, but because they love the people on the inside. The only thing that is immoral is for the politicians to do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized. America’s heart broke the day after Christmas when a young police officer in California was savagely murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien who just came across the border. The life of an American hero was stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country.

Day after day, precious lives are cut short by those who have violated our borders. In California, an Air Force veteran was raped, murdered and beaten to death with a hammer by an illegal alien with a long criminal history. In Georgia, an illegal alien was recently charged with murder for killing, beheading and dismembering his neighbor. In Maryland, MS-13 gang members who arrived in the United States as unaccompanied minors were arrested and charged last year after viciously stabbing and beating a 16-year-old girl. Over the last several years, I have met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration. I’ve held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible. I will never forget the pain in their eyes, the tremble in their voices and the sadness gripping their souls. How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job?

While the Late Night tweet is predicted to be deleted and an apology issued, it remains active as of writing.

