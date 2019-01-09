'Talentless hack' Seth Meyers Obliterated After Joke about Americans Killed by Illegals

A tweet shared by an official NBC account critical of President Trump’s Oval Office address didn’t go over well after thousands pointed out it was in terribly bad taste.

“Is this Oval Office: SVU?” read the tweet shared by the Late Night with Seth Meyers account Tuesday during the president’s speech concerning border security.

Is this Oval Office: SVU? — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 9, 2019

The tweet was slammed for trivializing the president’s mention of numerous Americans killed by illegal immigrants, including California Police Officer Ronil Singh’s death last month.

Here are some of the best replies to the ill-conceived tweet:

Another idiotic comment by a talentless hack who rode jimmy fallons dick to a late night spot. You literally look like you have aids and do meth. Youre rich yet somehow your teeth are that of a 42nd street bum in new york city. Actually thinking about them made me sick just now — Michael Montalto (@mjmonto) January 9, 2019

Sick. How long did you work on that disgusting “joke”? — Michelle Evoy (@mishevoy) January 9, 2019

just wondering if there was anything less funny than seth meyers – turns out, it's his twitter feed. https://t.co/rwISQW10oh — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2019

Pretty disrespectful of you to say when there are families hurting from the death of their loved ones. — Brandi N (@BCNap1er) January 9, 2019

@NBCNews approves of and owns everything this degenerate says. Congratulations. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 9, 2019

I’ve always enjoyed your humor but this is offensive. Fine if you don’t want the wall but please don’t make jokes about victims & their families. No one deserves to die and if they do, we can honor their memories. You’re nothing short of a disgrace for forgetting that. — Kara Lynch (@realkaralynch) January 9, 2019

This tweet is bombing faster than your ratings. — Matthew LaDolcetta (@MattLaDolcetta) January 9, 2019

Why are you mocking the victims and their families? Illegal aliens murdering Americans isn't funny, scum. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 9, 2019

Countdown until he deletes the tweet and apologizes, 10…9…8…7 — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) January 9, 2019

During his speech, the president detailed the deaths of several Americans at the hands of illegals during his Oval Office address, underscoring the urgent need to secure the southern border:

Some have suggested a barrier is immoral. Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes? They don’t build walls because they hate the people on the outside, but because they love the people on the inside. The only thing that is immoral is for the politicians to do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized. America’s heart broke the day after Christmas when a young police officer in California was savagely murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien who just came across the border. The life of an American hero was stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country.

Day after day, precious lives are cut short by those who have violated our borders. In California, an Air Force veteran was raped, murdered and beaten to death with a hammer by an illegal alien with a long criminal history. In Georgia, an illegal alien was recently charged with murder for killing, beheading and dismembering his neighbor. In Maryland, MS-13 gang members who arrived in the United States as unaccompanied minors were arrested and charged last year after viciously stabbing and beating a 16-year-old girl. Over the last several years, I have met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration. I’ve held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible. I will never forget the pain in their eyes, the tremble in their voices and the sadness gripping their souls. How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job?

While the Late Night tweet is predicted to be deleted and an apology issued, it remains active as of writing.

