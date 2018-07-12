Taliban Attack on Afghan Army Base Kills 30 Soldiers

Image Credits: flickr, isafmedia.

Taliban insurgents stormed a key military base in northeastern Afghanistan, killing at least 30 soldiers and wounding 17 others.

Officials confirmed the casualties Thursday, telling VOA the pre-dawn surprise assault in the Khwaja Ghar district in Takhar province enabled rebels to seize all military equipment placed at the Afghan National Army (ANA) installation.

Provincial government spokesman, Sunatullah Timoori, said heavy fighting erupted in the area following the attack and Afghan air power is backing ground forces trying to beat back the insurgents.

Read more


Related Articles

Israel says it hits Syrian army posts after drone incursion

Israel says it hits Syrian army posts after drone incursion

World at War
Comments
Dutch Citizens Told To Submit To Islam Or Leave Country

Dutch Citizens Told To Submit To Islam Or Leave Country

World at War
Comments

$32 Million US Military Hub in Kuwait Almost Done

World at War
Comments

Trump Demands NATO Countries Meet Defense Spending “Immediately”

World at War
Comments

Chinese hackers breach Cambodian election organizations: analysis

World at War
Comments

Comments