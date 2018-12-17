Taliban Reps Meet US Officials For Peace Talks - Report

Image Credits: NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / Contributor / Getty.

Afghan Taliban representatives and U.S. officials met in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Taliban said, amid diplomatic moves towards establishing the basis for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also said representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE would also take part in the talks, which follow at least two meetings between Taliban officials and U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.

He said the meeting, at an undisclosed location, had begun and could take some time while senior members of the Taliban in Afghanistan said the talks would continue for three days.

