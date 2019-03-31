Tapper Defends CNN: We Didn't Get 'Anything Wrong' In Russia Collusion Hoax

Image Credits: Scott Eisen/Getty Images.

CNN didn’t get “anything wrong” during the course of reporting on the debunked Russia collusion story, according to its senior correspondent Jake Tapper.

During a Sunday exchange with White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Tapper defended his network’s breathless coverage of the Russia hoax in light of the Mueller report finding no collusion.

“I’m not sure what you’re saying the media got wrong. The media reported the investigation was going on. Other than the people in the media on the left, not on this network, I don’t know anybody that got anything wrong,” Tapper said.

“We didn’t say there was a conspiracy. We said Mueller was investigating a conspiracy.”

“That’s fine, if that’s your recollection of history, that’s great,” Mulvaney replied. “Face it, the media got this wrong. It’s okay. People get stuff wrong all the time, just not at this level.”

“We need to figure out what went wrong with the Mueller report, why — in all fairness to your network — why the media got it so wrong for so long,” he added.

The blatant lie by Tapper wasn’t lost on conservatives, where some tried to remind him on social media that his network led the charge on anti-Trump rhetoric and botched several news stories regarding the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory.

Liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald mocked the “absurd” idea that CNN got nothing wrong.

Tapper’s remarks reflect the larger media’s attitude toward the collapsed Russian collusion narrative, as MSNBC and CNN among others have demonstrated zero self-awareness in their false reporting over the last three years regarding the fake conspiracy theory.

