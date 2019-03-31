Tapper Defends CNN: We Didn't Get 'Anything Wrong' In Russia Collusion Hoax

CNN didn’t get “anything wrong” during the course of reporting on the debunked Russia collusion story, according to its senior correspondent Jake Tapper.

During a Sunday exchange with White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Tapper defended his network’s breathless coverage of the Russia hoax in light of the Mueller report finding no collusion.

“I’m not sure what you’re saying the media got wrong. The media reported the investigation was going on. Other than the people in the media on the left, not on this network, I don’t know anybody that got anything wrong,” Tapper said.

“We didn’t say there was a conspiracy. We said Mueller was investigating a conspiracy.”

“That’s fine, if that’s your recollection of history, that’s great,” Mulvaney replied. “Face it, the media got this wrong. It’s okay. People get stuff wrong all the time, just not at this level.”

“We need to figure out what went wrong with the Mueller report, why — in all fairness to your network — why the media got it so wrong for so long,” he added.

The blatant lie by Tapper wasn’t lost on conservatives, where some tried to remind him on social media that his network led the charge on anti-Trump rhetoric and botched several news stories regarding the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory.

Jake Tapper: We didn’t get anything wrong! Also Jake Tapper: pic.twitter.com/UCsDMzdfrm — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 31, 2019

People at CNN were literally fired for publishing a recklessly false anti-Trump story Other than that, and the dozens if not hundreds of “huge if true” CNN fake bombshells, this is a good take https://t.co/xDoQ8E96Cw — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 31, 2019

Liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald mocked the “absurd” idea that CNN got nothing wrong.

As usual, @JakeTapper was a rare balanced and sober voice on cable news throughout most of this debacle. But the idea that CNN got nothing wrong is, with due respect, absurd. MSNBC led the way in unhinged conspiracy-mongering but CNN had at least 3 major, humiliating retractions: https://t.co/IYo0BIiMjg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2019

CNN's @jaketapper claims CNN got "nothing wrong" during the lead up to the Mueller report. But CNN's misreporting is listed at #2 on the @WikiLeaks top ten 'Russiagate' false reporting list for this: https://t.co/jpaIvWte0Ghttps://t.co/Dmn5RkkYwd — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 31, 2019

Wolf Blitzer, 12/12/16 : "In early October U.S. intelligence agencies said they were united in the belief that Russia was trying to interfere with the vote." FALSE! https://t.co/YMCJ5YhsjQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 31, 2019

Jake Tapper falsely reported that Comey would say under oath he never told Trump he wasn’t under investigation. (Comey testified he told Trump he wasn’t under investigation three times.) https://t.co/5MLgLSJsr9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 31, 2019

Jake Tapper wants to claim CNN didn't "report" that there was Russian collusion, it's a little passive-aggressive game the media plays. They AMPLIFY and SHARE baseless allegations, and then later say, "Hey all I did was post some links!" Completely dishonest. @ArthurSchwartz https://t.co/HyKefs4jeI — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 31, 2019

CNN has taken things to a whole new level here. @jaketapper is literally using #FakeNews to claim that CNN didn’t engage in Fake News. pic.twitter.com/8RpL6NDC2v — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 31, 2019

Tapper’s remarks reflect the larger media’s attitude toward the collapsed Russian collusion narrative, as MSNBC and CNN among others have demonstrated zero self-awareness in their false reporting over the last three years regarding the fake conspiracy theory.

