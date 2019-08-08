Tarantino Dismisses as "Nonsense" Criticism 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Isn't "Woke" Enough

Film director Quentin Tarantino hit back at claims that his new movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was “racist” and “sexist” by dismissing the criticism as “nonsense.”

The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is a “tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age,” and centers around the the Manson Family murders.

However, “woke” progressives aren’t happy because the film engages in “sexist historical revisionism,” depicts violence against women and is loaded with “problematic” moments of “casual racism” from its characters.

“[These accusations are] nonsense, basically,” Tarantino told reporters press ahead of the movie’s Thursday premiere in Russia. “These characters, these guys, don’t necessarily represent me. They are who they are and they’re a product of their time.”

Tarantino has also received criticism for failing to give female characters enough dialogue, as well as the film’s supposedly negative portrayal of martial arts hero Bruce Lee.

While most celebrities instantly cave to mob outrage, Tarantino is one of the few who is so accomplished that he is big enough to deflect their hysteria.

