Taxpayer-Funded PBS Partners With Communists on Pro-Beijing Documentary

Affiliates of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), who receive millions of U.S. tax dollars every year, have partnered with Chinese-government controlled media outlet CGTN on a pro-Beijing documentary.

Titled, “Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty,” the film failed to reveal its connection to the communist party or producer Robert Lawrence Kuhn’s ties to China’s governmental propaganda arm.

Kuhn was awarded the China Reform Friendship Medal in 2018, calling it “China’s highest award,” and posting an image of him shaking President Xi Jingping’s hand on his website.

Kuhn was also connected to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein through the Kuhn Foundation, to which Epstein contributed $150,000 in 2017.

In 2018, Epstein’s nonprofit also bankrolled a PBS series Kuhn produced called “Closer to Truth” to the tune of half-a-million dollars.

In addition, CGTN, who is China’s top state broadcasting network, filed with the U.S. as a foreign agent, but that was also left out of the documentary.

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross writes, “PBS affiliate KOCE, known as PBS SoCal, helped produce the film and premiered it Monday. KCET, which merged with KOCE in 2018, will air the show on Saturday. Other PBS affiliates, including in Idaho and Las Vegas, have either already aired the film or plan to do so later this month.”

“The one-hour documentary touts Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative to alleviate poverty in China by this year,” Ross continues. “‘In the last forty years, China’s economic development has lifted more than 700 people out of poverty,’ reads the introductory script in the film.”

The script continues to claim, “To President Xi Jinping, ending poverty is his most important task.”

This is a perfect example of why President Trump has been calling for the defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which hands tax money to PBS and NPR.

