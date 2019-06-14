Taxpayers Paid Legal Bills For Judge Charged With Helping Illegal Avoid ICE Arrest

Taxpayers paid $127,000 in legal fees for Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph — right up to the day she was indicted on federal obstruction charges and placed on unpaid leave, accused of helping an illegal immigrant elude ICE agents in her Newton courthouse.

The state’s Trial Court administration refused to give the Herald a breakdown of the legal fees — how much was paid to what lawyers for what services, and when. A spokeswoman also said there is no set policy on what circumstances will result in court employees being granted tax-paid legal representation.

“The court addresses any request for the payment of legal fees based on the particular circumstances. There is no written Trial Court policy,” spokeswoman Erika Gully-Santiago said in a statement.

