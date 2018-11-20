Taxpayers to Fund More Abortions in 2019 Due to Obamacare

Americans will be funding increasingly more elective abortions through Obamacare state exchange plans unless Congress passes the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Law, says Family Research Council (FRC).

American taxpayers are funding even more abortions on demand in 2019 than they did this past year through Obamacare state exchange plans – even if their states opt out of elective abortion coverage.

Repealing Obamacare is the only way to end taxpayer funding for abortion through state exchange plans, FRC states.

