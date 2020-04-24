Taylor Swift Blasts Soros Family for “Shameless Greed in the Time of Coronavirus”

Singer Taylor Swift slammed the billionaire Soros family in an Instagram post complaining that her music is being used as a moneymaking tool without her permission.

Continuing her feud with former manager Scooter Braun, Swift claimed the release “is not approved by me” and also blasted his financial backers, which include the Soroses.

“Hey guys – I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” Swift wrote in an Instagram story post.

She also claimed Braun was being pressured to release the album by financial backers, including Soros, who had helped finance the purchase of her music to the tune of $330 million.

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latests balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need the money.”

The country-music-turned-pop vocalist also accused Braun and his investors of exploiting the coronavirus situation for financial gain.

“In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Swift last year claimed she only learned of Braun’s 2019 purchase of her entire music catalog after reading the news in media reports.

Despite her country music background, the musician has progressive left political leanings and typically supports Democrats, that is “unless they are interfering with her music career,” notes the Washington Free Beacon.



What a time to be alive!

