Taylor Swift Demands ‘Ending Cycle of Hate’ by Removing Statues of Democrats

Pop star Taylor Swift went on a ten tweet rant Friday demanding her fellow Tennesseans help “retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains’” by removing statues of Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest, two pro-slavery figures whom Swift failed to identify as Democrats.

“As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things,” Swift’s rant began.

“Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such.”



Michale Graves visits the War Room with Owen to share his experience with the music industry and what happened to his career after he went Infowars.

“Edward Carmack’s statue was sitting in the state Capitol until it was torn down last week in the protests. The state of Tennessee has vowed to replace it,” the Grammy-winner continued.

“FYI, he was a white supremacist newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials and incited the arson of the office of Ida B. Wells (who actually deserves a hero’s statue for her pioneering work in journalism and civil rights).”

“Then we get to this monstrosity. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a brutal slave trader and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan who, during the Civil War, massacred dozens of black Union soldiers in Memphis,” Taylor Swift continued. “His statue is still standing and July 13th is ‘Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.’ Due to social pressure, the state is trying to overrule this, and Tennesseans might no longer have to stomach it. Fingers crossed.”

As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 12, 2020

You mean those DEMOCRATS who did evil things? Carmack and Forrest were both DEMOCRATS and yes they were DESPICABLE – but then they’re Democrats so that’s about right!!!!#CluelessHollywood #CluelessCancelCulture#PickUpABook https://t.co/zUgIVgFXad — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 12, 2020

Read more

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!