Taylor Swift has no fear of bullies of the Left

THE bullying of Taylor Swift for the egregious crime of not publicly supporting Hillary Clinton or denouncing Donald Trump has entered its third year.

Despite unrelenting pressure, Swift refuses to become an overtly political feminist pet who obediently regurgitates Leftie talking points.

For this sin the singer-songwriter has paid a heavy price.

She has been labelled “aggressively white”, linked to neo-Nazis, and accused of being a “messenger” for a “disturbing new era”. Last week she was criticised by BuzzFeed for not taking part in the second annual Women’s March, aka the world’s longest post-election tantrum.

Another BuzzFeed hit piece blamed Swift for having “white supremacist fans” and claimed that she is “intrinsically linked to whiteness and privilege”.

The media attacks against Swift began in 2016 when members of the US and UK media began writing about her absence from Hillary Clinton’s campaign trail.

After all, every other A-list pop princess including Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus publicly backed Clinton during the US presidential campaign. Why was Swift silent?

Read more