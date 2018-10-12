Taylor Swift is Not Registered to Vote in Tennessee

Despite encouraging her 112 million Instagram followers to register to vote Democrat in next month’s mid-term elections, Taylor Swift herself is not registered to vote in Tennessee, according to the State’s official voter registration database.

In a post that subsequently received wall to wall media coverage, the singer said she would not be voting for Republican Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn due to her record on LGBT rights, equal pay legislation and race issues.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” wrote Swift, adding that October 9 was the last day to register in the state of Tennessee.

However, unless the system has yet to be properly updated, there is no record of Swift herself having registered on the state’s voter registration database.

As Chris Menahan writes, “If you put the name Taylor Swift with the county of residence as Davidson and year of birth as 1989 (Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989), the state government’s website says: “No record was found. Please verify the information below and search again. If your information cannot be found, please contact your local county election commission to verify the accuracy of the information on file.”

Searching within other large counties in Tennessee also yields no results. Searching different spellings of the name ‘Taylor’ also returns no results. The database says it is “current” as of October 10, one day after the registration deadline.

If Swift is planning to vote for for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, as she claimed in her Instagram post, the singer may run into problems on election day if she has not even bothered to register as a voter in the correct county.

