Taylor Swift Promotes 'Equality Act,' White House Responds

The White House has addressed the ‘Equality Act’ after singer Taylor Swift promoted the bill during an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“The Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.

“Regardless of who we are, regardless of how we identify, at the end of this video there was a petition — and there still is a petition for the Equality Act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law,” Swift said during an acceptance speech.



