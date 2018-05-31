TBS Host Samantha Bee Sorry for Calling Ivanka Trump ‘Feckless C*nt’

TBS host Samantha Bee labeled First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” on her show Wednesday, then later apologized for using the obscene term.

Discussing the 2014 photo showing illegal immigrant children in cages, which many leftists incorrectly attributed to Donald Trump, Bee claimed the president was still partially responsible.

“No, Donald Trump didn’t invent this issue, he’s just making it so much worse,” Bee said on her show Full Frontal.

She next went on to criticize Trump’s daughter for publishing a photo of herself and her son sharing an intimate moment, claiming Ivanka was “oblivious” to the plight of the caged illegals.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee stated. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt!”

Samantha Bee to @IvankaTrump on Full Frontal tonight: "Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt!” pic.twitter.com/S8BhRYNYxD — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 31, 2018

Bee continued by making an incest joke about the President and Ivanka.

“He listens to you,” she added. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

Other liberal celebrities jumped on the bandwagon to slam Ivanka for posting the photo with her son.

Isn't it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It's the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right? https://t.co/X79r8aWInc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 27, 2018

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

What in the world is wrong with this family? Is this picture supposed to remind Mexican asylum seekers what they’ve lost? https://t.co/Vvrt7vUtJQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 27, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to Bee on Thursday, calling the comments “vile and vicious.”

🚨 White House @PressSec responds to Samantha Bee:🚨 "Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.” https://t.co/DLtkk1brMd pic.twitter.com/2wJNAArJhh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 31, 2018

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders wrote.

Additionally, one of the sponsors of her show, Autotrader, announced Thursday they were pulling their sponsorship over the remarks.

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

On Thursday, Bee issued an apology claiming she “crossed a line.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

TBS voiced its support for Bee’s statement via Twitter, saying she “[took] the right action” by apologizing.

Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it. — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) May 31, 2018

As witnessed earlier this week, a mere tweet cost Roseanne Barr her show. But will TBS similarly terminate Bee for uttering the derogatory remark on-air? Don’t hold your breath.

Actually, a TBS Network tweet indicates Bee will be recognized May 31 by the Television Academy for “advancing social change.” You read that correctly; calling a woman a “cunt” now equates to advancing social change. Go figure.