TBS Host Samantha Bee Sorry for Calling Ivanka Trump ‘Feckless C*nt’

Image Credits: Youtube.

TBS host Samantha Bee labeled First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” on her show Wednesday, then later apologized for using the obscene term.

Discussing the 2014 photo showing illegal immigrant children in cages, which many leftists incorrectly attributed to Donald Trump, Bee claimed the president was still partially responsible.

“No, Donald Trump didn’t invent this issue, he’s just making it so much worse,” Bee said on her show Full Frontal.

She next went on to criticize Trump’s daughter for publishing a photo of herself and her son sharing an intimate moment, claiming Ivanka was “oblivious” to the plight of the caged illegals.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee stated. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt!”

Bee continued by making an incest joke about the President and Ivanka.

“He listens to you,” she added. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

Other liberal celebrities jumped on the bandwagon to slam Ivanka for posting the photo with her son.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to Bee on Thursday, calling the comments “vile and vicious.”

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders wrote.

Additionally, one of the sponsors of her show, Autotrader, announced Thursday they were pulling their sponsorship over the remarks.

On Thursday, Bee issued an apology claiming she “crossed a line.”

TBS voiced its support for Bee’s statement via Twitter, saying she “[took] the right action” by apologizing.

As witnessed earlier this week, a mere tweet cost Roseanne Barr her show. But will TBS similarly terminate Bee for uttering the derogatory remark on-air? Don’t hold your breath.

Actually, a TBS Network tweet indicates Bee will be recognized May 31 by the Television Academy for “advancing social change.” You read that correctly; calling a woman a “cunt” now equates to advancing social change. Go figure.


