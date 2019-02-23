TDS Strikes Again: Woman Charged With Assaulting Man in MAGA Hat

A woman was charged for assaulting a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat at a Massachusetts restaurant last week, in the latest example of the intolerant left afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Bryton Turner, 23, began recording the incident at Casa Vallarta restaurant in Falmouth after an irate woman started yelling at him and grabbing at his MAGA hat.

From The Washington Times:

Rosiane Santos, 41, faces charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery after police said she admitted to attacking the man because he supported President Trump, a local Fox affiliate reported.

Bryton Turner, 23, started recording the incident after he said Ms. Santos started yelling at him at the Casa Vallarta restaurant in Falmouth. In the video, Ms. Santos is seen knocking the red baseball cap off Mr. Turner’s head. At another point in the video, Ms. Santos is seen trying to rip the hat off Mr. Turner head as he holds onto it.

“Ignorant people like this. I’m just trying to sit here, eat a nice meal,” Mr. Turner said in the video. “That’s the problem with America these days. People are just ignorant. They want to lash out on people who are educated.”

Geo Macarao, a bartender at Casa Vallarta, told the Fox affiliate that Mr. Turner did nothing to provoke the woman.

The woman blamed her victimhood for her decision to bully Turner.

“I had a little bit to drink,” she said. “Maybe that’s the reason that I couldn’t walk away, but being discriminated for so many times in my life, I just had to stand up for myself.”

“He’s not a victim. I am the victim. I have been bullied, OK?” she said.

The left is targeting anybody seen with a MAGA hat because the media has fomented such animosity for anything Trump that even the slightest show of support for the president triggers them to the point of violence.

Just a few days ago, a man drew a gun on a Trump supporter for wearing a MAGA hat.

And last week, a shoe store employee was fired for berating a 14-year-old boy wearing a MAGA hat.

Don Lemon claims the fact that the public has turned on Jussie Smollett is “not his fault”. Owen Shroyer takes on Don’s comments in classic style.