Tea Company Besieged by Mob Outrage Hate Because a Conservative MP Posted a Photo of Their Product

Tea company Yorkshire Tea was besieged by a Twitter outrage mob after a Conservative Party MP appeared in a photograph alongside a packet of their tea bags.

British Conservative Party politician and current Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak posted an image to Twitter of himself holding up a bag of Yorkshire Tea alongside the words, “Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew.”

This prompted an avalanche of condemnation from unhinged leftists who immediately took their rage out on Yorkshire Tea, despite the company not endorsing or having anything to do with Sunak or the Conservative Party.

“So it’s been a rough weekend,” tweeted Yorkshire Tea. “On Friday, the Chancellor shared a photo of our tea. Politicians do that sometimes (Jeremy Corbyn did it in 2017). We weren’t asked or involved – and we said so the same day. Lots of people got angry with us all the same.”

The company then explained how it had been dealing with irate leftists who for three days had bombarded them with complaints and boycott threats.

“We’ve spent the last three days answering furious accusations and boycott calls. For some, our tea just being drunk by someone they don’t like means it’s forever tainted, and they’ve made sure we know it,” said the company.

“It’s been pretty shocking to see the determination some have had to drag us into a political mudfight,” they added. “But it’s been lovely to see others speak up for us – we’re so grateful to everyone who’s done that in a civil way (and gutted to see some use it as a reason for more nastiness).”

The individual responsible for answering the messages then relayed how he or she had received a taste of the very mob outrage/cancel culture that now dominates social media.

Despite Yorkshire Tea addressing the issue, some respondents amplified their insane threats against the company, Again, to emphasize, Yorkshire Tea had nothing to do with the original photo.

What leftists appear to be most mad about is not the picture posted by Sunak, but the fact that Yorkshire Tea didn’t immediately cave to the pitchfork mob and disavow the Conservative Party.

Imagine getting insanely angry over a politician appearing in a photograph with some tea bags.

This is where we’re at.

Cancel culture has created an entire generation of hysterical cult members who are addicted to faux outrage and will attempt to generate it by any means possible.

