Teacher Banned For Thanking Students Standing During Pledge of Allegiance

Image Credits: Wiki.

A long-time substitute teacher was told not to come back to his school in Missouri after he thanked students for standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Teacher Jim Furkin, 66, thanked students for standing for the pledge but at least one student who did not stand felt singled out and bullied.

It is a school district where school board members stand and recite the pledge at every meeting and where the Parkway South nickname is ‘Patriots.’

The PA announcer says please rise for the pledge of allegiance,’ Furkin told Fox 2. ‘I say let’s go. The kids get up, 24 kids in class and 22 got up.

“There are always two or three who don’t stand up because it’s not required. So at the end of the pledge I said thank you very much, all of you that participated. I appreciate that.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

U.S. News
Comments
Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Back to Tweeting About Migrant Caravans: ‘It Is All a BIG CON’

U.S. News
comments

California Democrat Threatens “Nukes” If Americans Don’t Hand Over Their Guns

U.S. News
comments

White House Reacts To Jim Acosta Court Ruling

U.S. News
comments

Comments