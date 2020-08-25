Teacher Complains That Virtual Classrooms Will Allow Parents to Witness ‘Woke’ Brainwashing

A leftist teacher has complained that ‘virtual classrooms’ as a result of coronavirus will allow parents to witness the ‘woke’ indoctrination their child is receiving and that this is a bad thing.

If there was one silver lining to coronavirus, it’s that many more parents are now becoming familiar with what their child is actually being taught.

That worries Matthew R. Kay , “educator” and author of Not Light, But Fire: How to Lead Meaningful Race Conversations in the Classroom.

According to Kay, having parents overhear what politically correct, self-hating drivel their children are being subjected to means, God forbid, that it might be challenged.

“So, this fall, virtual class discussions will have many potential spectators — parents, siblings, etc. — in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work?” asks Kay.

Why shouldn't parents hear your "discourse". @MattRKay is hiding comments, he will not be able to hide this one. Parents pay attention to what your kids are being taught. pic.twitter.com/FeMO4m8XlX — Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) August 9, 2020

“How much have students depended on the (somewhat) secure barriers of our physical classrooms to encourage vulnerability? How many of us have installed some version of “what happens here stays here” to help this?”

“While conversations about race are in my wheelhouse, and remain a concern in this no-walls environment — I am most intrigued by the damage that “helicopter/snowplow” parents can do in honest conversations about gender/sexuality,” he concludes.

The “damage” actually being done is kids being exposed to the kind of extremist, anti-American, white-hating Black Lives Matter racism espoused by Kay and his ilk.

“Teaching children to hate themselves for being Caucasian and to embrace harmful alternative sexualities becomes more challenging with someone who means the child well scowling in the background,” comments Dave Blount.

Maybe schooling never returning to “normal” thanks to COVID-19 will end up being a good thing.

