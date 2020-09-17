Teacher Tells Student She Doesn’t Have the Right to an Opinion Because She’s “White” and “Blonde”

A video clip shows a grandmother confronting a teacher over the phone about how she told a student she didn’t have a right to an opinion because she was “white” and “blonde.”

The footage starts with the grandmother explaining to the teacher that her granddaughter is crying and hasn’t been to school because of this “BLM crap.”

She then accuses the teacher of telling her granddaughter that she had no right to express an opinion on the issue because she’s British, white and has blonde hair.

After being told there is an audio recording of the exchange, the teacher responds, “Well I can’t remember, maybe.”

The teacher then accuses the granddaughter Kelsey of having white privilege and saying she didn’t “live through” what the other girl involved in the discussion (who was evidently black) had experienced.

It subsequently emerged that Kelsey had refused to honor Black Lives Matter and the teacher had immediately took the black student’s side because “Kelsey isn’t in a position to know how black girls feel.”

SCHOOLS ARE SHITE "School teacher in the UK tells pupil that her opinion doesn't matter as she's white." pic.twitter.com/iELPastiNM — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) September 16, 2020

The granddaughter accuses the teacher of being racist as the call ends.

“Had this teacher told a Black student her opinion doesn’t matter because she’s Black she’d be fired from her job, face hate crime charges and the story would be international news,” writes Chris Menahan.

This is yet another reminder that extremist BLM rhetoric hasn’t just taken over virtually every cultural institution and industry in existence, it’s also now poisoned the schools.

As we highlighted last month, a leftist teacher expressed his concern that parents may now become more aware and adversarial to what their children are being taught due to coronavirus remote learning.

Anything that gets in the way of woke indoctrination is apparently a bad thing.

