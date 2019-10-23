Teachers Encouraged to Use 'Gender Snowperson' in Sex Education Classes

Teachers are being encouraged to use a ‘gender snowperson’ drawing in sex education classes.

Yes, really.

Teacher2Teacher, a resource community which provides lesson plans and other tools for educators, tweeted the image with the words “Using this “gender snowperson,” learn about identity and language!”

They tagged Johnny Cole as the source of the image, a “diversity” officer for Lexington Public Schools.

The image shows a gender ambiguous ‘snowperson’ and is accompanied by post-it notes, including one that reads, “Gender Identity – Girl, Boy, Both or Neither – who you are and how you feel as a person.”

Responses to the tweet weren’t exactly enthusiastic.

“Can we stop pushing the idea of sexuality at all until kids are older?” asked Brett Fenderson. “Or are teachers just a bunch of sex-craved pervs these days? I’m a preschool teacher and I am blessed to never have to come across this issue with 3-5 year olds. I would protect them from people like you.”

“Whatever teacher decided this was a good idea for what I would assume would be elementary school kids needs to be fired immediately,” commented another user. “And any parent who wants their child to be normal and healthy mentally should pull their child out of this school ASAP.”

Perhaps the next step is to have drag queens dress up as ‘gender snowpersons’ and teach the kids that way.

At this point, anything is possible.

