Teachers Report 15-Year-Old To Govt Extremism Watchdog for Caitlyn Jenner Jokes

A member of UKIP’s youth wing has been labelled “far right” by his school and reported to the Government’s PREVENT de-radicalisation programme, which is designed to stop “young people from being drawn into terrorism”.

Michael Higginson, a 15-year-old year 10 student at Vision Studio School in Mansfield, also claims teachers openly back the Labour Party and said the website for his local UKIP branch is blocked on the school’s Internet service.

He told Breitbart London the school’s “safeguarding officer” told him he could have committed “a hate crime” and that they “needed to find out if [he was] an extremist” before he was subsequently interviewed by two police officers.

The student (pictured with former UKIP leadership candidate John Rees-Evans) said he is “vocal” in his support for UKIP in citizenship lessons and has tweeted approvingly about right-wing French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

