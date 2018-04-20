Teacher’s Union Cuts Ties with Wells Fargo Over Guns

A national teacher’s union ended a program directing members in need of mortgage loans to Wells Fargo because of the bank’s relationship with the National Rifle Association and gun makers.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten explained the partnership ended because Wells Fargo chief executive Tim Sloan failed to meet with union officials to address concerns about the bank’s ties to the gun industry.

“We’re ending this relationship because we have a responsibility to our members and their students, who face potential gun violence every day,” Weingarten said in a statement. “Gun violence is a public health epidemic, and in order to help stop it, we’ll stop the flow of resources to the companies that manufacture these weapons that have caused so much civilian carnage and death.”

The AFT published letters earlier this month Weingarten had exchanged with Sloan about the union’s concerns. Their communications resulted in agreeing to meet, but, as Weingarten explains, Sloan never followed through.

