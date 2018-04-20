Teacher’s Union Cuts Ties with Wells Fargo Over Guns

Image Credits: flickr, jeepersmedia.

A national teacher’s union ended a program directing members in need of mortgage loans to Wells Fargo because of the bank’s relationship with the National Rifle Association and gun makers.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten explained the partnership ended because Wells Fargo chief executive Tim Sloan failed to meet with union officials to address concerns about the bank’s ties to the gun industry.

“We’re ending this relationship because we have a responsibility to our members and their students, who face potential gun violence every day,” Weingarten said in a statement. “Gun violence is a public health epidemic, and in order to help stop it, we’ll stop the flow of resources to the companies that manufacture these weapons that have caused so much civilian carnage and death.”

The AFT published letters earlier this month Weingarten had exchanged with Sloan about the union’s concerns. Their communications resulted in agreeing to meet, but, as Weingarten explains, Sloan never followed through.

Read more


Related Articles

California Bill Would Ban The Sale Of Bibles & Other Convservative Speech

California Bill Would Ban The Sale Of Bibles & Other Convservative Speech

Hot News
Comments
Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helps Rescue Lost Girl, 3, in Bushland of Australia

Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helps Rescue Lost Girl, 3, in Bushland of Australia

Hot News
Comments

California To Ban the Sale of Bibles?

Hot News
Comments

Video: Students Shocked Obama Also Sent Troops to Border

Hot News
Comments

How Woke Comedy Is Killing Laughter in Pop Culture

Hot News
Comments

Comments