Tech CEO Denies He’s Dating Epstein Pal Ghislaine Maxwell

The man rumored to be dating Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell has completely denied any romance between the pair.

Maxwell has been reportedly living with tech CEO Scott Borgerson at his Manchester, Massachusetts home, according to the Daily Mail.

But Borgerson called The Post Wednesday to insist he had been busy working abroad – and nobody has been at his home.

