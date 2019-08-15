Tech CEO Denies He’s Dating Epstein Pal Ghislaine Maxwell

Image Credits: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

The man rumored to be dating Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell has completely denied any romance between the pair.

Maxwell has been reportedly living with tech CEO Scott Borgerson at his Manchester, Massachusetts home, according to the Daily Mail.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

But Borgerson called The Post Wednesday to insist he had been busy working abroad – and nobody has been at his home.

Legal expert Marc Randazza sheds light on the possibility of foul play in the Jeffrey Epstein “suicide.”


