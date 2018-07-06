Tech Companies Buy Back $1 Trillion of Own Shares

Image Credits: Sam valadi, Flickr.

Companies buying massive amounts of their own shares may be a key reason why certain sectors are doing better than others in the nine-year bull market for stocks.

On Monday, Yardeni Research said technology companies bought back $1 trillion worth of their shares since the beginning of the bull market in the first quarter of 2009, followed by the consumer discretionary sector at $632 billion.

Apple represented about 20 percent of the technology sector’s total with $199.6 billion of share repurchases in the time period, according to its website.

