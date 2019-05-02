'Tech Companies in Bed with MSM': Facebook Accused of Colluding with Media to Announce Latest Alex Jones Ban

Several mainstream media outlets announced news of Facebook’s latest Infowars ban within moments of each other, leading many to accuse the company of coordinating the announcement with members of the media.

On Thursday, users on Twitter noted that CNN, The Verge, The Washington Post and The Atlantic all published articles about Facebook and Instagram’s purge of content associated with Alex Jones within minutes of each other.

The Atlantic article even contained a custom graphic.

Tech companies are in bed with mainstream media and trying to take out the competition as they descend into irrelevance. And again, how is Farrakhan Far Right? pic.twitter.com/c8aPuvqn2j — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 2, 2019

“Tech companies are in bed with mainstream media and trying to take out the competition as they descend into irrelevance,” commented reformed liberal Dave Rubin.

The media was tipped off an hour before Facebook banned me. They're in cahoots. “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

#CNN lead Censor Czar @oliverdarcy happen to release an article about #AlexJones Facebook banning at the same time we got the notice from FB. Almost like he orchestrated the whole thing.https://t.co/925m1otaBT I bet he sleeps well in his coffin bed at night.#Vampire pic.twitter.com/hG2nHxSoqk — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) May 2, 2019

The ban extends to all content associated with Infowars, Alex Jones or Paul Joseph Watson, in addition to Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer.

You will be banned if you post wrongthink. Only goodthink is allowed in our free society pic.twitter.com/F74zCdrkzz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2019

According to The Atlantic, Infowars is currently subject to Facebook’s most strict ban, meaning users who share our content will have it automatically removed.

“Facebook and Instagram will remove any content containing Infowars videos, radio segments, or articles (unless the post is explicitly condemning the content), and Facebook will also remove any groups set up to share Infowars content and events promoting any of the banned extremist figures, according to a company spokesperson,” writes Atlantic’s Taylor Lorenz.

Wired points out news of the bans came an hour ahead of the actual accounts going down, another sign the company is in way over its head in terms of regulating content.

Some outlets reported Facebook's banning of accounts as fact today, without checking if those actual accounts have already been taken offline. Here's one that's still up. pic.twitter.com/9vMdV6JrT3 — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 2, 2019

Facebook effectively gave these folks a heads up. In response to his ban, Milo got this up… on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fSFcebvOjX — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 2, 2019

Laura Loomer is now directing fans to her Telegram on her supposedly banned Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Vw7iOmlIu3 — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 2, 2019

Looks like Loomer's and Yiannopoulos' Instagram accounts are down now. Jones' is still up. Why wasn't this done before telling the press about it. — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 2, 2019