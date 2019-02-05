Tech Empire Strikes Back: Facebook Purges War Room, All Infowars Content

Facebook has purged The War Room and many other pages simply mentioning Infowars from its platform.

The tech company abruptly removed the pages Tuesday, and still hasn’t notified Infowars of how the War Room violated its terms of service.

Other fan-made pages affiliated with Infowars were also removed by Facebook.

“Today’s move marks the first time Facebook has removed pages in line with the updated policy,” reports The Verge, writing that 22 pages affiliated with Alex Jones were removed, in addition to 67 other pages.

