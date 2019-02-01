Tech Giants Are the New Gatekeepers

Image Credits: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Apple’s move this week to lock out Facebook and Google employees from internal versions of their own iPhone apps was a strong stand on behalf of user privacy.

At the same time, it was a stunning display of the absolute control Apple has over what runs on the phones it makes.

(Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The squabble reminds us that all these companies have become gatekeepers with enormous power. One way to map the contours of their turfs is to examine where each can say “no.”

Read more


As the American service economy crumbled under Obama, leftists told the unemployed to “learn to code.” Now that they are unemployed, ex-journalists claim those that tell them to “learn to code” are guilty of “targeted harassment.”


