Tech Giants Under Attack For Violations of Privacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the disclosure that the Facebook App can listen to what people are discussing in their own homes, the pressure for serious violations of privacy is intensifying.

The non-profit citizen group Free Our Internet has announced a live town hall event, “Masters of the Universe” – Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy, to take place on April 5th, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The event will be live streamed on Breitbart and Facebook.

The sponsor, Free Our Internet, is a non-profit organization that advocates for free speech and online freedoms for all Internet users across the United States.

Free Our Internet founder and Executive Director Christie-Lee McNally said, “Big Silicon Valley monopolies like Google and Facebook are tracking consumers’ every move; they are abusing and selling our personal information without our express consent, and they are controlling what we can see online by deciding what is and what isn’t ‘fake news.’”

McNally continued, “These companies are out of control and accountable to no one. Free our Internet is proud to partner with Breitbart for a serious discussion of these issues and to raise awareness around one the biggest threats to democracy today.”

The town hall will be moderated by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, and will feature a panel of America’s leading minds in politics, technology and media, including:

Ann Coulter, political commentator, author, syndicated columnist, and lawyer

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and best-selling author of Clinton Cash and the newly-issued Secret Empires

Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology

The panel will discuss anti-consumer practices by big internet monopolies like Google and Facebook, and the effects of these practices on free speech, consumer privacy, and competition.

“Big tech is the biggest threat to free speech at this moment in time, and there is no fiercer advocate for the first amendment than Breitbart News,” said Alex Marlow, Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart.

“Never has so much power been concentrated in the hands of so few people, and Silicon Valley elite have, thus far, been able to operate with virtually zero transparency,” Marlow stressed. “The Masters of the Universe are unfathomably influential, secretive, and they are surveilling all of us right now, stockpiling our data for their own purposes. It’s time we broaden the discussion.”