Tech Insider: "These Senators Are Happy Participants When Tracking Benefits Their Campaigns"

Experts in Silicon Valley’s tech industry said it was difficult watching Democrats vilify Facebook tracking tools knowing full well most of them are using the very tools they criticized to aid their reelection efforts.

Democrats took sharp aim at Facebook during testimony this week by CEO Mark Zuckerberg for tracking user activity.

Sen. Bill Nelson (D., Fla.) warned during the first day of hearings that “none of us are going to have any privacy anymore” because of Facebook and complained that discussing his love of chocolate on the site led to chocolate ads. Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) said users should be notified of “what information Facebook is collecting, who they are sending it to, and whether they asked me in advance my permission to do that.”

