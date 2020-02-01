Ted Cruz Appears to Mock Pelosi's SOTU Handclap After GOP Blocks Dem Witnesses

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump after the GOP successfully blocked a Democrat motion to call more witnesses by a 51-49 vote.

During a recess following Friday’s vote, Cruz was seen mimicking Pelosi’s infamous condescending hand clap that she gave Trump after his State of the Union address in 2019.

Pelosi made the derogatory clapping following her ascension as House Speaker since Trump came to power, which many saw as the beginning of the Democrats’ full-blown impeachment crusade against the president.

Pelosi was even praised by Hollywood and the media after her sarcastic clap to Trump.

Nancy Pelosi Recreates Iconic Clap Back With Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom https://t.co/qgMd0nINzu pic.twitter.com/9EJLCkLqBf — PoliticTalks – Politics News and Politic Chat (@politic_talks) February 10, 2019

But the question is, who did it better?

