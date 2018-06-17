Ted Cruz Beats Jimmy Kimmel in Charity Basketball Game

HOUSTON — It took nearly two hours, dozens of air balls and rim shots, a few rounds of political trash talk, and one desperately needed reduction in the score required to win — but they did it.

Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel completed their much-hyped one-on-one basketball game Saturday evening before thousands at Texas Southern University — and the Texas senator came out on top, defeating the late-night TV host 11-9.

It was a grueling, slow-moving affair that finally ended with Cruz, who kept a small lead for most of the game, sinking a jump shot from the wing.

“You’re a good sport,” Kimmel told Cruz in defeat. “I still think you’re a terrible senator.”

Read more