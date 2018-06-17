Ted Cruz Beats Jimmy Kimmel in Charity Basketball Game

Image Credits: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images.

HOUSTON — It took nearly two hours, dozens of air balls and rim shots, a few rounds of political trash talk, and one desperately needed reduction in the score required to win — but they did it.

Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel completed their much-hyped one-on-one basketball game Saturday evening before thousands at Texas Southern University — and the Texas senator came out on top, defeating the late-night TV host 11-9.

It was a grueling, slow-moving affair that finally ended with Cruz, who kept a small lead for most of the game, sinking a jump shot from the wing.

“You’re a good sport,” Kimmel told Cruz in defeat. “I still think you’re a terrible senator.”

Read more


Related Articles

Kellyanne Conway Rips Media For Comparing Child Detention Centers To Concentration Camps

Kellyanne Conway Rips Media For Comparing Child Detention Centers To Concentration Camps

U.S. News
Comments
Giuliani: Mueller Probe Should Itself Be Investigated

Giuliani: Mueller Probe Should Itself Be Investigated

U.S. News
Comments

Trey Gowdy: IG Report ‘Certainly Helps’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Rep to CNN: Unaccompanied-Minors Detention Center Conditions ‘Kept Quiet’ Under Obama

U.S. News
Comments

Child Border Crossers Have Higher Standard of Living than 13M Impoverished American Children

U.S. News
Comments

Comments